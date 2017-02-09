Fraport AG

Fraport Traffic Figures - January 2017: Frankfurt Airport Registers New Passenger Record

09.02.2017 – 17:58

ein Dokument zum Download

Frankfurt (ots) -

   Dear Sir and Madam. 
   Due to a technical error, the January 2017 traffic figures have 
   been prematurely distributed to the capital market. Contrary to 
   the generally valid publication dates, we therefore are now 
   distributing these traffic figures to representatives of the 
   press. Thank you for your understanding.

FRA's passenger growth trend continues - Strong rise also in cargo tonnage

Some 4.2 million passengers used Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in January 2017, resulting in an increase of about 75,000 passengers (up 1.8 percent) and a new January monthly record at FRA. Thus, this continues the passenger growth trend set during the last two months of 2016. FRA's cargo volume rose briskly by 5.6 percent to 168,556 metric tons. The growing global demand for goods and the timing of the Chinese New Year encouraged these dynamic developments at the beginning of 2017.

Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) at FRA dropped slightly by 1.6 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons. Aircraft movements also decreased slightly by 1.0 percent to 33,900 takeoffs and landings.

Fraport's international airport portfolio reported the following traffic performance in January 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia achieved a noticeable 21.5 percent rise in traffic to 89,396 passengers. At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic advanced by 11.8 percent to 1.7 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 39,326 passengers, down 4.5 percent year-on-year. With 675,991 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera also experienced a slight decline of 1.9 percent. In contrast, in northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) received 300,722 passengers, up 1.7 percent. St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a noticeable 29.8 percent jump in traffic to some one million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) recorded a strong 19.2 percent surge in traffic to more than 3.3 million passengers in the reporting month.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here: http://ots.de/aboutFraport

Contact: 

Fraport AG

Robert A. Payne

International Spokesman

Press Office, Corp.Communications

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Telephone:  +49 69 690-78547

E-mail:  r.payne@fraport.de

Internet:  www.fraport.com

Facebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport
Original-Content von: Fraport AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Themen in dieser Meldung

Weitere Meldungen: Fraport AG
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Mit news aktuell erreichen Sie immer die richtigen Menschen

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unsere Mediendatenbank zimpel bietet immer die richtigen Ansprechpartner in den Redaktionen.

Unsere Mediendatenbank zimpel bietet immer die richtigen Ansprechpartner in den Redaktionen.

Die News Aktuell APP

Die Presseportal App

Google PlayApp Store