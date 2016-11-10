Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2016

ein Dokument zum Download

Frankfurt (ots) - Passenger figures at Frankfurt Airport approach previous year's level / Cargo tonnage increases / Group Airports in Fraport's international portfolio report positive trend

In October 2016, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.7 million passengers, thus reaching nearly the same level as in the same month of last year (down 0.3 percent). Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) increased strongly by 4.8 percent to 194,108 metric tons. This represents Frankfurt Airport's second highest cargo volume for an October month. The growth momentum was driven, among other things, by the positive trend in the German industrial sector.

Aircraft movements decreased by 1.5 percent to 41,939 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Despite a slight 0.3 percent decline on the previous year, maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) posted the second highest score in an October month to date, reaching some 2.7 million metric tons.

Airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio developed positively overall in October 2016. A total of 132,081 passengers used Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city - an increase of 2.8 percent year-on-year. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru recorded strong traffic growth of 7.5 percent to some 1.7 million passengers in October 2016. Similarly, the combined traffic figures for the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast grew noticeably by 16.6 percent to 100,604 passengers. In St. Petersburg, Russia, Pulkovo Airport (LED) welcomed nearly 1.2 million passengers in the reporting month, up 8.6 percent. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany also registered growth of 2.2 percent to 594,104 passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) again achieved significant growth of 15.1 percent to almost 3.4 million passengers. Only Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey continued to see traffic decline by 15.7 percent to just under 2.4 million passengers.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here: http://ots.de/aboutFraport

Contact:

Original-Content von: Fraport AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell