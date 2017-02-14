-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- annual result/Preliminary figures - Consolidated revenues up slightly thanks to growth in Europe and US - EBIT down on previous year due to difficult market development - Earnings performance influenced by extraordinary effects - Satisfactory capacity utilization at production facilities _____________________________________________________________________________ |GROUP_KEY_FIGURES__|___________|__________________2015|_______2016_provisional| | |EUR million| | | |Revenues___________|___________|_________________865.4|__________________871.0| | |EUR million| | | |EBIT_______________|___________|__________________50.6|___________________47.0| | |EUR million| | | |EBT________________|___________|__________________48.2|___________________43.5| | |EUR million| | | |Order_intake_______|___________|_________________905.9|__________________816.8| |Order backlog as of|EUR million| | | |December_31________|___________|_________________797.5|__________________739.7| According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the Rosenbauer Group closed 2016 with its revenues unchanged and earnings down only slightly despite substantial market slumps in the Middle East. The Rosenbauer Group's revenues amounted to EUR 871.0 million in the 2016 financial year (2015: EUR 865.4 million) and remained satisfactory in spite of the downturn in demand on major markets due to political unrest and the low price of oil. The decline in revenues was compensated by a further expansion of business on the developed markets, such as North America and Europe, and in the equipment sector. EBIT for the 2016 financial year was below the previous year's level at EUR 47.0 million (2015: EUR 50.6 million). The operating result was influenced mainly by the change in the product mix with lower volumes of specialty vehicles and the fierce competition in Europe. As a result of the increase in revenues, the German locations are benefiting from better utilization of fixed costs, though margin pressure has risen further due to the high competitive intensity. The contribution to earnings of the NOMA area has also been defined by declining export deliveries, which were partially offset by an increase in local single-vehicle business, though this involves more complex handling. In addition, this result also includes extraordinary effects of around EUR 3.5 million relating to the start-up phase of the newly founded company Rosenbauer Rovereto, a provision for staff measures, higher amortization on intangible assets from the recent acquisitions and lower capitalization of development costs compared to the previous year. The measures introduced in 2016 to adjust costs and enhance efficiency will continue in 2017 in order to safeguard the earnings situation. "With our attractive products and measures to boost efficiency, we are stabilizing our business despite volatile market developments," said Dieter Siegel, CEO of Rosenbauer International AG. Orders The Rosenbauer Group reported incoming orders of EUR 816.8 million in the past year (2015: EUR 905.9 million). The high figure in the previous year was due mainly to higher incoming orders from MENA countries. While orders have increased in Central Europe and North America, oil- and commodity-exporting countries are currently experiencing a decline in procurement owing to the geopolitical situation. The order backlog was down on the previous year's figure at EUR 739.7 million as of December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: EUR 797.5 million). This order backlog gives the Rosenbauer Group a satisfactory level of capacity utilization at its production facilities and good visibility for the next ten months. The above figures are based on advance calculations in accordance with IFRS. The final figures for 2016 will be published on March 28, 2017. Further inquiry note: Rosenbauer International AG Mag. Gerda Königstorfer Tel.: 0732/6794-568 gerda.koenigstorfer@rosenbauer.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- company: Rosenbauer International AG Paschingerstrasse 90 A-4060 Leonding phone: +43(0)732 6794 568 FAX: +43(0)732 6794 89 mail: ir@rosenbauer.com WWW: www.rosenbauer.com sector: Machine Manufacturing ISIN: AT0000922554 indexes: WBI, ATX Prime stockmarkets: free trade: Berlin, Stuttgart, official market: Wien language: English