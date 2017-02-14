Rosenbauer International AG

EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG
Consolidated revenues up slightly thanks to growth in Europe and US
EBIT down on previous year due to difficult market development

14.02.2017 – 08:01 


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely
  responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

annual result/Preliminary figures

- Consolidated revenues up slightly thanks to growth in Europe and US 
- EBIT down on previous year due to difficult market development
- Earnings performance influenced by extraordinary effects 
- Satisfactory capacity utilization at production facilities
_____________________________________________________________________________
|GROUP_KEY_FIGURES__|___________|__________________2015|_______2016_provisional|
|                   |EUR million|                      |                       |
|Revenues___________|___________|_________________865.4|__________________871.0|
|                   |EUR million|                      |                       |
|EBIT_______________|___________|__________________50.6|___________________47.0|
|                   |EUR million|                      |                       |
|EBT________________|___________|__________________48.2|___________________43.5|
|                   |EUR million|                      |                       |
|Order_intake_______|___________|_________________905.9|__________________816.8|
|Order backlog as of|EUR million|                      |                       |
|December_31________|___________|_________________797.5|__________________739.7|

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the Rosenbauer Group closed 2016
with its revenues unchanged and earnings down only slightly despite substantial
market slumps in the Middle East.

The Rosenbauer Group's revenues amounted to EUR 871.0 million in the 2016
financial year (2015: EUR 865.4 million) and remained satisfactory in spite of
the downturn in demand on major markets due to political unrest and the low
price of oil. The decline in revenues was compensated by a further expansion of
business on the developed markets, such as North America and Europe, and in the
equipment sector. 

EBIT for the 2016 financial year was below the previous year's level at EUR 47.0
million (2015: EUR 50.6 million). The operating result was influenced mainly by
the change in the product mix with lower volumes of specialty vehicles and the
fierce competition in Europe. As a result of the increase in revenues, the
German locations are benefiting from better utilization of fixed costs, though
margin pressure has risen further due to the high competitive intensity. The
contribution to earnings of the NOMA area has also been defined by declining
export deliveries, which were partially offset by an increase in local
single-vehicle business, though this involves more complex handling. 

In addition, this result also includes extraordinary effects of around EUR 3.5
million relating to the start-up phase of the newly founded company Rosenbauer
Rovereto, a provision for staff measures, higher amortization on intangible
assets from the recent acquisitions and lower capitalization of development
costs compared to the previous year.

The measures introduced in 2016 to adjust costs and enhance efficiency will
continue in 2017 in order to safeguard the earnings situation. "With our
attractive products and measures to boost efficiency, we are stabilizing our
business despite volatile market developments," said Dieter Siegel, CEO of
Rosenbauer International AG. 

Orders
The Rosenbauer Group reported incoming orders of EUR 816.8 million in the past
year (2015: EUR 905.9 million). The high figure in the previous year was due
mainly to higher incoming orders from MENA countries. While orders have
increased in Central Europe and North America, oil- and commodity-exporting
countries are currently experiencing a decline in procurement owing to the
geopolitical situation. 

The order backlog was down on the previous year's figure at EUR 739.7 million as
of December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: EUR 797.5 million). This order backlog
gives the Rosenbauer Group a satisfactory level of capacity utilization at its
production facilities and good visibility for the next ten months.

The above figures are based on advance calculations in accordance with IFRS. The
final figures for 2016 will be published on March 28, 2017.

Further inquiry note:
Rosenbauer International AG
Mag. Gerda Königstorfer
Tel.: 0732/6794-568
gerda.koenigstorfer@rosenbauer.com

end of announcement                               euro adhoc 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


company:     Rosenbauer International AG
             Paschingerstrasse 90
             A-4060 Leonding
phone:       +43(0)732 6794 568
FAX:         +43(0)732 6794 89
mail:     ir@rosenbauer.com
WWW:      www.rosenbauer.com
sector:      Machine Manufacturing
ISIN:        AT0000922554
indexes:     WBI, ATX Prime
stockmarkets: free trade: Berlin, Stuttgart, official market: Wien 
language:   English
Original-Content von: Rosenbauer International AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Themen in dieser Meldung

Weitere Meldungen: Rosenbauer International AG
14.02.2017 – 08:01

Rosenbauer International AG

EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG / Konzernumsatz dank Zuwächsen in Europa und USA leicht gestiegen / EBIT aufgrund schwieriger Marktentwicklung unter dem Vorjahreswert

Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent/Meldungsgeber verantwortlich. Jahresergebnis/Vorläufige Ergebnisse - Konzernumsatz dank Zuwächsen in Europa und USA leicht gestiegen - EBIT aufgrund schwieriger Marktentwicklung unter dem Vorjahreswert - Ergebnisentwicklung ...
07.12.2016 – 11:09

Rosenbauer International AG

EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG / Rosenbauer is supporting the Greek fire services / Donation of gloves and boots for the fire services in Greece (with photo)

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Company Information/Donation * 240 pairs of gloves for fire service operations * 11 pairs of slip-on boots for increased safety * "Greek Aid" supports social institutions across the ...
07.12.2016 – 11:09

Rosenbauer International AG

EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG / Rosenbauer unterstützt griechische Feuerwehren / Spende von Handschuhen und Stiefeln für die Feuerwehren in Griechenland (mit Bild)

Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent/Meldungsgeber verantwortlich. Unternehmen/Spende * 240 Paar Handschuhe für den Feuerwehreinsatz * 11 Paar Schlupfstiefel für mehr Sicherheit * "Griechenlandhilfe" unterstützt soziale Einrichtungen in Hellas Seit der ...
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Mit news aktuell erreichen Sie immer die richtigen Menschen

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Produktionsservice studio macht Ihre Story multimedial erlebbar.

Unser Produktionsservice studio macht Ihre Story multimedial erlebbar.

Die News Aktuell APP

Die Presseportal App

Google PlayApp Store