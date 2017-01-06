DS Biopharma (DS) Announces that Recruitment has Begun in Two Separate Phase 2b Atopic Dermatitis Studies with Lead Compound DS107 as well as the Successful Completion of a Phase 1 trial for Follow on Compound DS109

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - DS Biopharma (DS), a privately held, clinical stage, pharmaceutical drug discovery and development company, today announced that recruitment has begun in two separate Phase 2b atopic dermatitis (AD) studies with its lead compound DS107.

An Oral DS107 Phase 2b study (called 'ADvance') in 300 moderate to severe AD patients is recruiting at sites in the United States (US).

A Topical DS107 Phase 2b study (called 'ADvantage') in 300 mild to moderate AD patients is recruiting at sites in Canada and the US.

In addition, the Company reports its follow on compound DS109, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. This product is a topical formulation of 15-Hydroxyeicosatrienoic acid and was found to be well tolerated and no serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported. DS109 will enter a Phase 2 trial (targeting acne rosacea) later this year.

About DS Biopharma

DS Biopharma, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a privately held, clinical stage, pharmaceutical drug discovery and development company, which develops new medicines for unmet needs in dermatological diseases. The compounds under development are based on a novel bioactive lipid platform. These lipid molecules have been shown to be crucial to the pathways of several conditions including skin disorders such as atopic dermatitis (AD), acne and psoriasis.

