Global Kinetics and uMotif Announce Technology Partnership for Parkinson's Trials

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Global Kinetics Corporation (http://www.globalkineticscorporation.com/) and uMotif (https://www.umotif.com/) have announced a new partnership to offer a comprehensive, validated and simple to use data capture platform to advance the treatment and understanding of Parkinson's disease.

Bringing together leading proprietary products, the Global Kinetics and uMotif Parkinson's platform provides a unique means to measure and demonstrate the value of medications, devices and services in Parkinson's disease, from clinical through to commercial phases of development.

The combined Parkinson's platform is based on two leading clinically validated systems for clinical trials:

- Global Kinetics' Parkinson's KinetiGraph(TM) ( PKG (TM)) system incorporating a wrist-worn device and cloud-based proprietary algorithms to objectively and continuously record movement symptoms including bradykinesia, dyskinesia, tremor and the relationships of these to medication timing, sleep and exercise.

- uMotif's elegant mobile and web platform for trial data capture allowing electronic capture of patient reported data including e-consent, patient reported outcomes (ePRO) and clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA), diaries and symptom tracking.

The Global Kinetics PKG(TM) system is now in use in in 200 specialist clinics across 17 countries. More than 13,000 PKG(TM) reports have been delivered, underpinning a vast pool of experience and data which is being leveraged by leading companies in Parkinson's.

Since 2012, the uMotif platform has been at the forefont of patient-centred data capture in Parkinson's Disease and 15 other clinical conditions. It is the only platform to be proven through a large-scale Randomised Controlled Trial in the NHS.

Global Kinetics President and CEO Timothy Still said: "This exciting partnership with uMotif represents a significant strategic move for us. Responding to the needs of commercial sponsors for high quality data and systems to support both traditional and innovative trial designs, we have developed an unparalleled integrated offer with uMotif. I am confident that this partnership will provide a useful tool for those working to develop new therapies, disease modifying treatments and even a cure for Parkinson's."

Bruce Hellman, CEO of uMotif said: "The past few years have seen rapid growth in the use of the uMotif platform, chosen by major world-leading clients and partners to capture high quality patient-reported data for global research projects and trials. Global Kinetics are natural partners for uMotif, bringing a clinically validated, regulator approved system for objective measurement that complements our platform beautifully."

The Global Kinetics and uMotif Parkinson's platform is now available globally for all phases of Parkinson's trials.

