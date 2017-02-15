London / Nuremberg (ots) - Acceleratio Capital N.V., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (together with affiliates, "KKR"), today announced the results of the voluntary public tender offer for the shares (ISIN: DE0005875306) of GfK SE ("GfK"). As at the expiry of the acceptance period at midnight (CET) on 10 February 2017, the tender offer has been accepted for 7,052,242 GfK shares. This corresponds to approximately 19.3 percent of the outstanding shares. Therefore, as already announced on 11 February 2017, the minimum acceptance threshold of 18.54 percent has been exceeded. After settlement of the tender offer, GfK Verein, as the majority shareholder in GfK, and the bidder will jointly hold more than 75 percent of the share capital and voting rights of GfK. GfK shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer can accept it within the additional acceptance period, which will begin on 16 February 2017 and expire at midnight (CET) on 1 March 2017. Following the exceeding of the minimum acceptance threshold, the tender offer remains subject to the completion conditions as described in section 12.1.1 (a) and (g) of the offer document (merger control approval by the European Commission and Ukraine). The respective announcement and a non-binding English translation are available at www.acceleratio-angebot.de.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing worldclass people, and driving growth and value creation at the asset level. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and brings opportunities to others through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

This release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell GfK shares or any other security. The offer document, the terms and conditions contained therein shall have sole relevance in respect to the offer. Investors and holders of shares in GfK are advised to read the relevant documents regarding the tender offer published by Acceleratio Capital N.V. as they contain important information. Investors and holders of shares in GfK can receive the offer document as well as other documents in connection with the offer from the website www.acceleratio-angebot.de. The information herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or words of similar meaning about the expected future business of Acceleratio Capital N.V., GfK or any other entity. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Acceleratio Capital N.V. and KKR and are inherently subject to uncertainties and the change of circumstances. Acceleratio Capital N.V. and KKR do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or other factors.

