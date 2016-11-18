Tillotts Pharma AG Introduces the New Technology OPTICORE(TM) (OPTImized COlonic RElease) for Colonic Targeting of Active Molecules for the Treatment of Any Colon Disease

Rheinfelden, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Tillotts Pharma AG (Switzerland) introduced a new advanced enteric coating for solid dosage forms at this year's annual meeting of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. The OPTICORE(TM) coating technology comprises two trigger systems and an accelerator to allow targeted drug release in the large intestine to improve local and/or systemic drug bioavailability. The inner coating layer is designed to accelerate the dissolution of the outer coating, thereby accelerating the release of the active ingredient as soon as the tablet reaches the large intestine. The pH-sensitive and enzyme-sensitive triggers together with the accelerator of the inner layer are designed to open the tablet precisely at the ileo-colonic junction to make the active ingredient available. The OPTICORE(TM) technology is particularly suitable for larger single unit formulations and offers great potential to address colon targeted delivery especially in challenging conditions of ulcerative colitis.

With the OPTICORE(TM) technology Tillotts Pharma AG introduces an advanced coating system for accurate site-specific colonic targeting. The combination of two physiological triggers for drug release, supported by a coating dissolution acceleration mechanism is designed to overcome the inter- and intra-individual variability in gastrointestinal physiology. It consists of an outer polysaccharide and polymer coating whose degradation is triggered by either pH or intestinal bacterial enzymes and an inner layer designated to allow for the overall bioavailability of the dissolved active ingredient throughout the target region. The coating has been successfully applied on tablets, gelatine and Hydroxy-propyl-methyl-cellulose (HPMC) capsules and the neutron-activation process does not impact the quality of the drug products.

The OPTICORE(TM) technology is designed for accurate drug delivery to the colon making it especially suitable for larger single unit formulations and offers great potential to address a colon targeted delivery especially in the challenging conditions of UC.

About Tillotts

Tillotts Pharma AG, part of the Japanese Zeria Group, is a fast-growing specialty pharma company with over 250 employees in Switzerland and abroad. Tillotts is dedicated to the development, in/out-licensing and commercialisation of innovative pharmaceutical products for the digestive system. Tillotts successfully markets its own products for the treatment of IBD as well as in-licensed products, in over 65 countries through its affiliates within Europe and a network of gastroenterology-focused partners throughout the world.

All trademarks used or mentioned here are protected by law.

About Zeria

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., founded in 1955, based in Tokyo, Japan, focuses on R&D, manufacturing and sales of prescription drugs as well as OTC products. The company is listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (Stock code: 4559). Zeria holds a leading position within the gastroenterology field in Japan and operates internationally through a number of subsidiaries.

For more information about Zeria please visit http://www.zeria.co.jp.

