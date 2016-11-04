United Again Providing Technical Support for MTV European Music Awards

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - This week Rotterdam Ahoy will be hosting the 2016 MTV European Music Awards (EMA), one of the world's biggest music spectacles. United is responsible for the overall technical infrastructure of this prestigious show.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161104/436262LOGO )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161104/436263LOGO )

It will be the fourth time for United to supply MTV EMA with a full array of high-end facilities for recording all elements that together will culminate in the live show on Sunday evening. Hilversum-based United facilitated the EMA three times before, in Glasgow, Amsterdam and Milan. 'Thanks to our advanced network equipment everyone can access every piece of content,' Burnaby Lautier, Manager Special Projects, explains. 'Using special servers, all elements are linked through a fibre network. This is how we create a complete network where everyone can go and pick content. Whether you direct the show in the US, or need videos for social media, everyone can access all files 24/7. No matter what edit or clip you need. Are you looking for some red carpet shots of the stars? No problem.'

To make it all possible a United crew of more than 100 people has pitched camp in Rotterdam, bringing with them an impressive arsenal of technical equipment, including 13 vehicles. There are 5 big broadcast vehicles, a complete digital audio unit, a DDP truck, 14 mobile editing units, 100 monitors and screens, 38 cameras and countless kilometres of cable. A full state-of-the-art intercom system has been set up allowing hundreds of people to stay in touch constantly. 'Communication is key.'

United is proud that once again the organisation has trusted United as its facility management partner for the EMA 2016.

At the EMA various awards will be presented to (European) musicians and artists. The line-up includes Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson, Lukas Graham, Shawn Mendes, DNCE and Dutch DJ's Martin Garrix and Afrojack. Every year the show attracts 40 million viewers across more than 60 stations worldwide. On-line views are close to 200 million. This year sees the 23rd anniversary of the MTV European Music Awards.

For more information, please contact our Sales department at sales@united4all.nl .

United:

Based in the Music Pavilion at Hilversum's Media Park, United is a service provider operating nationally and internationally that offers technical and creative support for TV and multimedia projects. We have state-of-the-art facilities and service-minded staff who always see the customer as their number-one priority.

Our joint experience, passion for the profession, flexibility and versatility have made us an obvious partner. Together with our customers we are always innovating to retain our lead in terms of quality. The focus of our cutting-edge projects lies on Augmented Reality, Remote Broadcast and 4K. United is a member of the Euro Media Group (http://www.euromediagroup.com) (http://www.united4all.nl)

Irvin de Vette, irvin.devette@united4all.nl

Contact:

Original-Content von: United, übermittelt durch news aktuell