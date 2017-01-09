SilverArrow Capital Group's Pluto Fund Outperforms Major Indices With a Record Net Performance of +19% in 2016

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Today SilverArrow Capital Group announced that it has again outperformed the global indices and achieved a third year consecutive record in net performance of its global equities PLUTO FUND of 56.13% since inception in 2014.

SilverArrow Capital Group with its Swiss asset manager Prime Capital Management reports that their global equities PLUTO FUND (ISIN: VCP7924J1096) has again established an industry benchmark in the third consecutive year based on the funds net performance. Since the inception of PLUTO FUND, the Group has seen a total net performance of 56.13% over the last 3 years, with 17.37% in 2014, 11.73% in 2015 and 19.06% in 2016.

SilverArrow Capital with its fund has outperformed all major indices and now has positioned itself as a new fund investment powerhouse in the industry. Compared to the 2016 index performance of MSCI World (8.15%), MSCI Europe (0.22%), DAX (11.65%) EUROSTOXX (3.97%) and S&P (11.24%) PLUTO FUND with its selected global equities strategy has clearly shown superior returns in 2016 with plus 19% in net performance.

Pluto Fund is focussed on sustainable value creation in the global equites landscape and has demonstrated a strong and consistent investment track record. Generating sustainable high return at an acceptable level of risk is always a big challenge in today's environment. Our active ownership strategy in public markets provide an attractive solution to our partners and clients.

For its continued success in 2016 SilverArrow Capital together with Prime Capital Management have been named 'Private Equity Fund Manager of the Year 2016' in the UK.

About SilverArrow

SilverArrow Capital is a group of private investment firms focusing on industrial growth sectors, real estate and infrastructure projects supported by a leading global advisory and operations team. SilverArrow Capital brings value to its private investors and partners by executing a proven activist investment strategies in industrial growth companies. In addition the group provides strategic advisory services in areas of corporate strategy, corporate restructuring and corporate finance. For further information please visit http://www.silverarrowcapital.com .

Contact:

