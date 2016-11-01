Playster Signs Deal With IDW Publishing, Adds Thousands Of Bestselling Comics To Catalog

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The all-in-one streaming platform has added comic books and graphic novels to its ever-growing collection of music, movies, books and games.

Playster, the world's first all-in-one entertainment streaming service, is proud to announce the addition of hundreds of bestselling comic books and graphic novels to its ever-growing media catalog.

The newly unveiled deal with award-winning IDW Publishing will introduce hundreds of classics, indie comics and popular bestsellers to the platform, including G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Godzilla, Jurassic Park, My Little Pony, Star Trek and Transformers.

"We're extremely excited to unveil our new partnership with IDW Publishing, which is bringing some amazing content to Playster," says Playster CEO Philip Keezer. "From the biggest and most successful franchises we all loved as kids to graphic novels adults will have a hard time putting down, these new additions have us buzzing and we know our members will be too."

Playster is an all-in-one entertainment platform that's on a mission to revolutionize streaming. The multimedia service provides unlimited, ad-free access to its entire collection for just $24.95 per month. Home to millions of songs, books, audiobooks, movies and games, Playster will now also offer members a wide array of licensed and independent titles from IDW Publishing. The service can be accessed via Playster's iOS and Android apps, as well as through any web browser.

To learn more, start your 30-day trial at http://www.playster.com.

About Playster

Playster is a new online streaming service that takes care of everything: books, audiobooks, music, movies and games. Boasting the world's most diverse digital catalog, Playster gives members unlimited access to all of their favorite entertainment in one place. The service is accessible via Playster's website, as well as custom Android and iOS apps, from virtually any Internet-enabled device.

About IDW Publishing

IDW is an award-winning publisher of comic books, graphic novels and trade paperbacks, based in San Diego, California. Renowned for its diverse catalog of licensed and independent titles, IDW publishes some of the most successful and popular titles in the industry. To find out more, visit http://www.idwpublishing.com.

