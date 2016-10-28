Now Open: Arc'teryx Veilance's First-Ever Concept Store in New York City

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Technical Apparel Solutions for New York Weather

Arc'teryx Veilance has partnered with renowned design firm Snarkitecture to bring a unique concept store experience to New York City. The bespoke space opened to the public today, October 28th, 2016 and will exist until January 8th, 2017.

For discerning men, Arc'teryx Veilance is the vehicle to address the city's harsh winter weather. The collection offers new dimensions of freedom with its signature ergonomic, minimalist and refined tailoring; low-profile and yet able to create a microclimate of protection.

This season, Veilance built its minimalist designs to provide Wind, Rain and Cold protection systems. From this platform, Snarkitecture created a space that highlights Veilance's multiple solutions engineered from the highest performing materials and proprietary construction techniques. Conceptual, structural and innovative, the collaboration of Veilance and Snarkitecture delivers a progressive shopping experience at 81 Greene Street.

The installation represents the company's first Veilance concept store. 2000 square feet is organized in three distinct sections to reflect the Veilance protective systems - Wind, Rain and Cold. The geometrically-inspired layout and division of space directs visitors through an unexpected abstracted landscape as they explore the Arc'teryx Veilance collection.

The space showcases the complete Fall 2016 collection. It will also offer a limited release a new Monitor Down Coat Special Make Up.

About Arc'teryx

Located in Canadian Coast Mountain wilderness, Arc'teryx is built on the principle of obsessive, precise design and production. Our unique in-house manufacturing and design centres allow us to constantly evolve and build products the right way. Timeless quality, intuitive design and simplicity result in unrivaled performance. http://www.arcteryx.com http://www.veilance.arcteryx.com

About Snarkitecture

Snarkitecture is a New York-based collaborative practice established to investigate the boundaries between art and architecture. The name is drawn from Lewis Carroll's The Hunting of The Snark, a poem describing the 'impossible voyage of an improbable crew to find an inconceivable creature.' In its search for the unknown, Snarkitecture creates architectural-scale projects, installations, and objects.

Snarkitecture's work focuses on the reinterpretation of everyday materials, structures and programs to new and imaginative effect. With a conceptual approach centered on the importance of experience, the studio creates unexpected and memorable moments that invite people to explore and engage with their surroundings. By transforming the familiar into the extraordinary, Snarkitecture makes architecture perform the unexpected.

