Biotherm Homme & David Beckham Host Digital Experience in Shanghai to Present New Force Supreme Life Essence

David Beckham and Biotherm Homme partnership to rewrite men's grooming opened new chapter in China. Journalists and influencers were invited to the Waterhouse, Shanghai to create and share a #StoryOfMyLife experience. Continuing a shared heritage of disruption in men's grooming, the #StoryOfMyLife campaign film, starring Beckham, turns skincare into a life celebration, powering the message: "The story of my life is written on my skin. But don't expect to read it on my face."

With its regenerative power, the new Force Supreme Life Essence offers every active and successful man a daily solution not to show the signs of time on their face.

Joining the campaign's leading man, who revealed some of his skincare and life stories on-stage, guests shared theirs inside a private animation box. In a celebration of the campaign's ink element, a Tattoo Bar invited them to interpret a life-altering experience in ink, having sneakers, iPhone cases, or even skin temporarily, customized on the spot by four leading artists on China's vibrant art scene.

"We're bringing the height of skincare tech together with digital-goes-real experience, to turn around the age-old concept that your life story is written on your face," commented David Fridlevski, Biotherm General Manager.

FORCE SUPREME LIFE ESSENCE: A REVOLUTION IN MEN'S SKINCARE

Leading anti-aging innovation, participants discovered new Force Supreme Life Essence. The rave-reviewed Life Plankton Essence, now made for men, is Biotherm Homme's most intensely concentrated treatment in skin-coach Life Plankton in a liquid essence for aging skin. "I recently discovered the new Force Supreme Life Essence which is really a booster in the morning. I feel like my skin is transformed," said David Beckham.

The Force Supreme Life Essence responds to the multiple needs of men's aging skin. That's getting redder, with pores opening and feeling less firm. From cleansing to targeting the eye zone to hydrating: the Force Supreme range, with all-new Force Supreme Life Essence, covers every step on the road to better, younger-looking skin.

