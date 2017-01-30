DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2016 Consensus Estimates

Vara Research GmbH

QIAGEN Q4 2016 Consensus Estimates

QIAGEN Q4 2016 Consensus Estimates

30.01.2017
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 22 major banks
consulted by Vara Research.

All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.

Consensus estimates (average)     Q4 2016 Full Year 2016

Adjusted net sales(1)             372.4   1343.9

Growth rate at CER in %           8.1     6.2

Adjusted operating income         111.82  321.2

Adjusted tax rate in %            16.8    16.5

Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(2) 0.38    1.09

Please note that the consensus is also available on the QIAGEN corporate
website:

https://www.qiagen.com/de/about-us/investors/stock-information/analyst-con
sensus/

Notes:

CER = Constant exchange rate

(1) Adjusted net sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes total
QIAGEN sales as well as contributions from Ingenuity (acquired April 29, 2013),
Due to purchase accounting rules, reported net sales are reduced by fair value
adjustments to deferred revenue related to sales contracts executed prior to the
acquisitions.

(2) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should
be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be considered a
substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those listed above - should
be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside the ongoing core
operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the
comparability of results with its competitors and its own prior periods.
Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics acquisitions.

Dislaimer:
This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes
only and is not intended to
constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various
analysts regarding revenues, earnings and business developments of the relevant
company. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason
of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no guarantee,
representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy
and completeness.

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Produktionsservice studio macht Ihre Story multimedial erlebbar.

