UNIQA pays back supplementary capital bonds

28.12.2016 – 14:59 


UNIQA pays back supplementary capital bonds

With the agreement of the subscribers dated 28 December 2016, UNIQA Insurance
Group AG is to fully pay back both the privately placed fixed/variable
supplementary capital bond (2006) of EUR 150,000,000 (ISIN AT0000A03MS6) and the
privately placed fixed/variable supplementary capital bond (2007) of EUR
100,000,000 (ISIN AT0000A04AC3) effective 30 December 2016 (the first call date
in the bond conditions).
 
The Financial Supervisory Authorities have already granted their express
approval of the repayment.


Further inquiry note:
UNIQA Insurance Group AG 
Norbert Heller
Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3414
mailto:norbert.heller@uniqa.at

