UNIQA pays back supplementary capital bonds With the agreement of the subscribers dated 28 December 2016, UNIQA Insurance Group AG is to fully pay back both the privately placed fixed/variable supplementary capital bond (2006) of EUR 150,000,000 (ISIN AT0000A03MS6) and the privately placed fixed/variable supplementary capital bond (2007) of EUR 100,000,000 (ISIN AT0000A04AC3) effective 30 December 2016 (the first call date in the bond conditions). The Financial Supervisory Authorities have already granted their express approval of the repayment.