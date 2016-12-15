-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information/Shareholder Structure UNIQA Privatstiftung completes takeover of RZB's 17.64% share in UNIQA Insurance Group A block trade announced by Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG ("RZB") in July for the sale of shares in the UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UNIQA Group") to UNIQA Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung ("UNIQA Privatstiftung") was legally completed on 15 December 2016 following the approval of the relevant authorities. The 54,494,195 shares acquired by UNIQA Privatstiftung correspond to a share of 17.64% in the UNIQA Group's share capital. UNIQA Privatstiftung's share of voting rights in the UNIQA Group increased from 31.36% to 49.00% as a result of the transaction. RZB's share in the UNIQA Group decreased from (an effective) 26.27% to 10.87% after sector investments at RZB were bundled. The syndicate formed by UNIQA Privatstiftung, Collegialität Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung and RZB remains unchanged. The sales collaborations between UNIQA, the Raiffeisen Banking Group in Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International AG in 14 countries in Central and Eastern Europe remain unaffected and will be continued. Pictures with Announcement: ---------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/us/rLdARQ8O Further inquiry note: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Norbert Heller Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3414 mailto:norbert.heller@uniqa.at end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pictures with Announcement: ---------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/us/rLdARQ8O company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 A-1029 Wien phone: 01/211 75-0 mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com sector: Insurance ISIN: AT0000821103 indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ATX stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English