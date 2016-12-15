UNIQA Insurance Group AG

EANS-News: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
UNIQA Privatstiftung completes takeover of RZB's 17.64% share in UNIQA Insurance Group (with photo)

15.12.2016 – 15:22 


Company Information/Shareholder Structure

UNIQA Privatstiftung completes takeover of RZB's 17.64% share in UNIQA Insurance
Group

A block trade announced by Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG ("RZB") in July
for the sale of shares in the UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UNIQA Group") to UNIQA
Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung ("UNIQA Privatstiftung") was legally
completed on 15 December 2016 following the approval of the relevant
authorities. The 54,494,195 shares acquired by UNIQA Privatstiftung correspond
to a share of 17.64% in the UNIQA Group's share capital.

UNIQA Privatstiftung's share of voting rights in the UNIQA Group increased from
31.36% to 49.00% as a result of the transaction. RZB's share in the UNIQA Group
decreased from (an effective) 26.27% to 10.87% after sector investments at RZB
were bundled. The syndicate formed by UNIQA Privatstiftung, Collegialität
Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung and RZB remains unchanged. The sales
collaborations between UNIQA, the Raiffeisen Banking Group in Austria and
Raiffeisen Bank International AG in 14 countries in Central and Eastern Europe
remain unaffected and will be continued.
Further inquiry note:
UNIQA Insurance Group AG 
Norbert Heller
Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3414
mailto:norbert.heller@uniqa.at

company:     UNIQA Insurance Group AG
             Untere Donaustraße 21
             A-1029 Wien
phone:       01/211 75-0
mail:     investor.relations@uniqa.at
WWW:      http://www.uniqagroup.com
sector:      Insurance
ISIN:        AT0000821103
indexes:     WBI, ATX Prime, ATX
stockmarkets: official market: Wien 
language:   English
