Renault-Nissan B.V. Senior Management Appointments Effective November 1st, 2016

Paris and Yokohama, Japan (ots/PRNewswire) - Véronique Sarlat-Depotte, Purchasing Alliance Global Senior Vice President & Deputy Managing Director of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization (RNPO), is appointed today Purchasing Alliance Global Executive Vice President and Chairman & Managing Director of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization , effective November 1st. She will replace Yasuhiro Yamauchi who is appointed Chief Competitive Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Makoto Uchida, currently Program Director of Datsun Business Unit, is appointed Purchasing Alliance Global Vice President and Nissan Corporate Officer effective November 1st, 2016. He will be the deputy of Ms. Sarlat-Depotte.

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte

On January 1st, 2015, Véronique Sarlat-Depotte was appointed Renault-Nissan Alliance Global SVP, Purchasing and Deputy Managing Director of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization (RNPO), also becoming a member of Renault Management Committee. She reported to Yasuhiro Yamauchi, Purchasing Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Chairman & Managing Director of RNPO.

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte began her career at Renault in 1989 as part of the Purchasing Division. She has held several positions within Renault and Nissan, in France and Japan, within Purchasing, RNPO and CEO Office. In 2005, she was appointed Deputy General Manager, Purchasing Strategy at Nissan Motors Limited in Japan before being promoted General Manager in 2007 at the Japan Headquarters. In 2009, she was appointed GM, RNPO Vehicle Body Parts within RNPO. In 2010, she was promoted Vice President, RNPO Body & Electrical. In 2014, she became Alliance Global Director, RNPO Body & Electrical. Véronique Sarlat-Depotte graduated from the EPS with an engineering degree in 1989.

Makoto Uchida

Makoto Uchida joined Nissan in 2003 as Clerk to Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization (RNPO). He was appointed Manager of RNPO in 2006, and in 2010, he was promoted to Vice President of RNPO in charge of Paint Industrial and Logistics.

In 2012, he moved to Renault Samsung Motors where he served as Senior Executive Managing Director in charge of Program and Total Cost Delivery management. As of April 2014, Mr. Uchida served as Program Director in charge of Datsun.

Prior to joining Nissan he was Assistant Manager, Automotive Department, Nissho Iwai Corporation. He graduate from Doshisha University.

