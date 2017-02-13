S IMMO AG

EANS-Adhoc: S IMMO expects high results from property valuation

13.02.2017 – 17:54 


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
  The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast/Results from property valuation
13.02.2017


The management board of S IMMO AG expects a very high level of results from
property valuation for the financial year 2016. From today's perspective, the
results from property valuation will more than double compared to the figure for
the financial year 2015 (EUR 84.6m). 

The annual results 2016 will be published on 05 April 2017.


Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations:
Sylwia Milke
phone: +43 1 22795-1123
mailto:sylwia.milke@simmoag.at
www.simmoag.at

Corporate Communications:
Elisabeth Wagerer
phone: +43 1 22795-1120
mailto:elisabeth.wagerer@simmoag.at
www.simmoag.at

end of announcement                               euro adhoc 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer:      S IMMO AG 
             Friedrichstraße  10
             A-1010 Wien
phone:       +43 1 22795-0
FAX:         +43 1 22795-91125
mail:     office@simmoag.at
WWW:      www.simmoag.at
sector:      Real Estate
ISIN:        AT0000652250
indexes:     ATX Prime, IATX
stockmarkets: official market: Wien 
language:   English
Original-Content von: S IMMO AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Themen in dieser Meldung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Mit news aktuell erreichen Sie immer die richtigen Menschen

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Produktionsservice studio macht Ihre Story multimedial erlebbar.

Unser Produktionsservice studio macht Ihre Story multimedial erlebbar.

Die News Aktuell APP

Die Presseportal App

Google PlayApp Store