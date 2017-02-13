EANS-Adhoc: S IMMO expects high results from property valuation

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings Forecast/Results from property valuation 13.02.2017 The management board of S IMMO AG expects a very high level of results from property valuation for the financial year 2016. From today's perspective, the results from property valuation will more than double compared to the figure for the financial year 2015 (EUR 84.6m). The annual results 2016 will be published on 05 April 2017. Further inquiry note: Investor Relations: Sylwia Milke phone: +43 1 22795-1123 mailto:sylwia.milke@simmoag.at www.simmoag.at Corporate Communications: Elisabeth Wagerer phone: +43 1 22795-1120 mailto:elisabeth.wagerer@simmoag.at www.simmoag.at end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: S IMMO AG Friedrichstraße 10 A-1010 Wien phone: +43 1 22795-0 FAX: +43 1 22795-91125 mail: office@simmoag.at WWW: www.simmoag.at sector: Real Estate ISIN: AT0000652250 indexes: ATX Prime, IATX stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English