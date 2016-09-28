S IMMO AG

EANS-Adhoc: S IMMO AG
S IMMO resolves share repurchase programme

28.09.2016 – 17:51 


Buybacks
28.09.2016


The Management Board of S IMMO AG has resolved today to start a share repurchase
programme under sec 65 para 1 fig 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act
(AktG). The volume totals up to 669,171 shares (1% of the current share
capital). At present, the company holds 190,003 own shares (roughly 0.28% of the
current share capital). The repurchase programme will begin on 04 October 2016
and will end on 09 December 2016.

The purchase price must not be more than 5% higher than the average quoted price
on the Vienna Stock Exchange over the three trading days preceding the relevant
repurchase and must not exceed EUR 10.30 (thus the maximum pecuniary amount
allocated to this programme being roughly EUR 6.9m). The share repurchase will
be carried out via the Vienna Stock Exchange/XETRA for any purpose permitted
under sec 65 para 1 fig 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG).

The repurchase is lead-managed by a credit institution. The credit institution
is obliged to make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the repurchase
of the issuer's shares independently of the company and has to follow the
conditions for trading as defined in article 3 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.

In accordance with sec 5 para 1 and 2 of the Austrian Publication Order 2002
(Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002) the following information is made publicly
available:


1.      Date of the authorising resolution of the Annual General Meeting: 03
June 2016

2.      The resolution was published on 03 June 2016 in accordance with sec 82
para 8 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG).

3.      The share repurchase programme will begin on 04 October 2016 and will
end on 09 December 2016.

4.      The repurchase relates to the ordinary bearer shares of S IMMO AG (ISIN:
AT0000652250).

5.      S IMMO AG plans to repurchase up to 669,171 shares. This equals 1% of
the share capital.

6.      Maximum price per share: cumulative

(i)     5% higher than the average quoted price on the Vienna Stock Exchange
over the three trading days preceding the relevant repurchase

(ii)    EUR 10.30


Minimum price per share: EUR 1.00

7.      The share repurchase will be carried out via the Vienna Stock Exchange
for any purpose permitted by law as specified in sec 65 para 1 fig 8 of the
Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG). 

8.      The share repurchase programme does not have any effect on the admission
of S IMMO AG's shares to the stock exchange.

Note pursuant to section 5 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Order 2002
(Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002): S IMMO AG will meet its disclosure
obligations under sections 6 and 7 of the Austrian Publication Order 2002
(Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002) - concerning details on executed transactions
as well as possible changes of the repurchase programme - by disclosure on its
website at http://www.simmoag.at/en/investor-relations/share-repurchase. 

This announcement serves at the same time as announcement pursuant to sections 4
and 5 of the Austrian Publication Order 2002 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002).
It does not constitute a public offer to acquire S IMMO shares and does not
obligate S IMMO AG to accept offers of S IMMO shares for repurchase.


Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations:
Andreas J. Feuerstein
phone: +43 1 22795-1125
mobile: +43 664 818 07 09
e-mail: andreas.feuerstein@simmoag.at

