Five Edtech Projects Selected to Join the 2016-2017 WISE Accelerator

Doha, Qatar (ots/PRNewswire) - The WISE Accelerator supports technology-driven projects addressing education challenges

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), a leading international initiative driving innovation and collaboration in education, has revealed the five projects that will join the 2016-2017 WISE Accelerator Program.

Launched in 2014, the Accelerator is designed to support the development of young, innovative edtech projects with high potential for scalability and positive impact in the field of education. Selected projects benefit from a yearlong mentorship program tailored to address their specific needs. The WISE Accelerator also serves as an intermediary to connect these projects with an international network that creates opportunities to share knowledge and find support from donors and investors.

Kayrn Aguirre, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kepler, a university network that seeks to bring high-quality degrees to African youth at affordable price, and a participant to the 2016 Accelerator cohort, said: "The program has given Kepler access to incredible resources and expertise as we have explored strategies for growth".

The 2016-2017 cohort of five new projects will officially join the WISE Accelerator at a WISE engagement early next year. They will be invited to take part in specific working sessions and be offered unique networking opportunities. The future participants of the Accelerator respond to diverse issues such as teacher training, career guidance, access to quality education in refugee camps and developing students' awareness of other cultures and teaching them tolerance and empathy through interactive games.

Discover the selected projects for the 2016-2017 WISE Accelerator program:

- Edykasyon.ph (Philippines) : connects education and employment through the provision of online career guidance and information on academic tracks to help students in the Philippines to develop a clear career path. - Chalk.com (Canada): a curriculum management platform that allows teachers in Canada to develop their curriculum online and enables administrators track the use of the curriculum. - Aflatoun Education (The Netherlands/global) : an online and offline platform that enables teachers globally to continuously develop their teaching methods and lesson content particularly in the field of social and financial education. - Learn Syria (Canada/Syria) : provides Syrian refugees in Turkey and Lebanon with the opportunity to continue their education through the use of the Rumie tablet which is uploaded with curated educational materials. - Joko's World (Australia): an interactive education mobile application that brings world cultures and intercultural understanding to the classroom through the use of games.

For further information about WISE and the WISE Awards, please go to: http://www.wise-qatar.org/wise-accelerator-program-2016-17

